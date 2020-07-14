Boxers to resume training next month: BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka

Professional boxers will be allowed to resume training on August 1. Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka told SowetanLIVE in an exclusive interview on Tuesday evening.

However, amateur boxing has been excluded from the resumption of training.

Lejaka, who has been hard work travelling to various provinces put in place health and hygiene system for the sporting code to comply with Covid-19 regulations, said boxing facilities were now safe for training.

Lejaka last month went to 16 gyms around the Eastern Cape to conduct inspections. This was followed by another trip that Lejaka, together BSA chief medical officer Dr Solly Selepe, undertook in North West for the similar reason.

BSA board member Khulile Radu and Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole spent last week in KwaZulu-Natal doing gym inspections.

Lejaka successfully assigned provincial managers in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Nelson Mandela Metro and East London to also conduct the inspections. Their work, with the backing of the seven member of Boxing SA board – has paid dividends.

In a media statement Lejaka said: “On the July 2020 the board of Boxing South Africa held its regular quarterly meeting and passed a number of resolutions, key among which is the much anticipated approval for resumption of non-contact training under strict conditions. Other board resolutions will be communicated later in a separate update to licensees," said Lejaka.