Boxing trainers see no logic in return to training now

Sean Smith added: "You've got to respect this disease and take all the precautions. People you train with might be positive and this disease can spread very fast and it is going to spread rapidly. I don't think it is necessary to spar because there are no fights."

Dipheko said: "It does not make sense for boxers to get back to the gyms considering many health issues such as safe distance. That does not exists in our gyms because they are not big. Boxers must spar and hit the punching bag if you talk about training of boxers.

"Our sport is completely different to others; it is about sweat and that very sweat can be a danger to their lives."

Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotions said: "Why must boxers spend the money they do not have by travelling to gyms when they will not be in action?"

Nomfesane, the CEO of Rumble Africa Promotions, said: "Currently we are faced with many people close to us dying because of Covid 19 and we have reached the peak stage of this deadly disease. Our fighters always come first and that's it."

Ledwaba of TLB Promotions said: "Looking at how the numbers of people, testing positive for this disease I feel we have to keep the sport on hold until everything settles down. I am scared."

Lejaka said the decision to allow for resumption of non-contact boxing training did not come easy.

"Boxing gyms can only start to operate from August 1 provided that they would have complied with the requirements as clearly spelt out by the minister. We therefore plead for maximum discipline and optimum cooperation from our licensees."