Colin Nathan backs Van Heerden against Thurman

Successful boxing trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan has put his full weight behind Chris "The Heat" van Heerden in his pursuit for a showdown with revered former WBA and WBC welterweight holder Keith "One Time" Thurman despite the fact that the 31-year-old American is regarded as the hardest puncher in the welterweight division.

Thurman has been successful since 2007 until he tasted defeat a year ago to Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao.

The 41-year-old Filipino icon reiterated his all-time greatness with a stirring 12-round split decision.

It is believed Thurman wants to avenge that loss and is waiting for Pacquiao to commit.

But Van Heerden - the former SA and IBO champion from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, who is based in California - says Thurman must look towards him if he wants to rumble with another left-hander for now.