Community burns 'livestock thieves'

Two men a mob believed were part of a stock theft syndicate were stoned to death and their bodies burnt to ashes in Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

A third person survived with minor injuries after he was rescued from the mob by police.

A police vehicle was pelted with stones when it arrived on the scene.

Police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said the charred remains of the two men were found at Kubusi village at about noon. Tonjeni said police had responded to information that a taxi transporting suspected stock thieves had arrived from Cape Town.

On arrival, the police found a 28-year-old man from Strand in Cape Town inside the taxi.

There were two buckets of raw meat alongside him.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen meat.

After the arrest, the police later learnt that two other suspects who had ran away were chased and assaulted by community members, Tonjeni said.

The charred body of one man was found by the police at Mngxuma village near Kubusi village and that of the second next to the Kubusi River.

No arrests have been made.