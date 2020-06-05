Myeni left cursing his luck after Sporting give him boot
Parting ways with another club after a brief spell, TS Sporting this time around, has left Sfiso Myeni doubting himself and bemoaning his bout of misfortune.
Sporting released Myeni, alongside seven other players - Frank Motebejane, Sheldon van Wyk, Cebo Masena, Madoda Motha, Emmanuel Shoyisa, Nyiko Sibanda and Phoka Mofokeng - earlier this week.
Myeni, 31, had joined the GladAfrica Championship outfit in January, penning a six-month deal.
Sporting released Myeni and company in a bid to trim their squad, reasoning that they only had seven games left before the season was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in March.
Before joining Sporting, Myeni was in the wilderness, having left his boyhood club Bidvest Wits in 2018. He played only four GladAfrica matches for the 14th-placed Abantu Bemthetho.
Speaking exclusively with Sowetan on Wednesday, Myeni bemoaned the way his career has panned out.
The former Orlando Pirates man is even contemplating hanging up his boots.
"Sometimes you think maybe you're doing something wrong. I am always that guy who's sacrificed. The teams always release me when they are doing well... when I am contributing positively. I think I am just unlucky in football," Myeni said.
"TS, they were doing badly but when I got there things changed.
"The thought of just retiring has crossed my mind numerous times."
"Ntsunda", as Myeni is affectionately known to his peers, has put everything in God's hands, including his next move.
"People on the streets tell me I still have a lot to offer, but at the same time I have that feeling that it's time to just quit playing and focus on things like coaching.
"It's now all up to God. He will have the last say in my future," said Myeni.
You'd think being club-less would hit Myeni hard in the pocket, especially with the Covid-19 crisis in the picture as well.
However, the winger, who also owns a team, Myeni FC in the SAB League, says he will be able to cope without football earnings, thanks to his business interests, which he didn't want to disclose without the consent of business partner, adviser and friend Kgotso Masegela.
"Financially I've always survived and even now I don't see a challenge," said Myeni.
"I have a financial adviser [Masegela]. He's the one guy who has helped me with business.
"Kgotso is like a brother. We own [a] business together. He'll map a way forward."
