Myeni left cursing his luck after Sporting give him boot

Parting ways with another club after a brief spell, TS Sporting this time around, has left Sfiso Myeni doubting himself and bemoaning his bout of misfortune.

Sporting released Myeni, alongside seven other players - Frank Motebejane, Sheldon van Wyk, Cebo Masena, Madoda Motha, Emmanuel Shoyisa, Nyiko Sibanda and Phoka Mofokeng - earlier this week.

Myeni, 31, had joined the GladAfrica Championship outfit in January, penning a six-month deal.

Sporting released Myeni and company in a bid to trim their squad, reasoning that they only had seven games left before the season was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Before joining Sporting, Myeni was in the wilderness, having left his boyhood club Bidvest Wits in 2018. He played only four GladAfrica matches for the 14th-placed Abantu Bemthetho.

Speaking exclusively with Sowetan on Wednesday, Myeni bemoaned the way his career has panned out.

The former Orlando Pirates man is even contemplating hanging up his boots.