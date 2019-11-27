Catchweight clash will test unbeaten SA champions

A battle for boxing supremacy will take place between two SA champions - super-middleweight holder Rowan "Braveheart" Campbell and light-heavyweight titlist Nicholas "The Natural" Radley - at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

But their belts will not be at stake in their catchweight fight (weight agreed upon by the two) over 10 rounds. The two are undefeated in their young and promising careers.

Campbell, 25, from Melville in Johannesburg, holds both the domestic and IBO All Africa super-middleweight belts, while 27-year-old Radley, from Cape Town, reigns supreme as the light-heavyweight king.

Campbell showed a great deal of mental maturity when he overcame heavy odds against hard-hitting Congolese Patrick Mukala in August.