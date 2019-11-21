ABU title shot for Malajika

Former six-time amateur boxing champion Ricardo Malajika will take the first step next week in a journey of a million, by challenging for the African Boxing Union belt.

The 21-year-old Gauteng-based prospect, who remains undefeated after five fights, will oppose equally competent fighter Mnqobi Mkhize, who is also undefeated, for the vacant bantamweight belt at Emperors Palace on November 30.

The ABU is an affiliate of the World Boxing Council. Victory in an ABU title fight comes with a top rating by the WBC, which opens doors for prestigious WBC title fights.

Malajika, whose last ring appearance was on August 23 when he pulverised tough-as-nails Layten Gloss into submission in five rounds for the Gauteng title, is trained and managed by former fighters Anton Gilmore and Brian Mitchell respectively.