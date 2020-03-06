Boxing

Ryno Liebenberg dusts off his cobwebs

By Bongani Magasela - 06 March 2020 - 13:41
Ryno Liebenberg.
Ryno Liebenberg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Four rounds will be enough for hardened boxing veteran Ryno Liebenberg to blow away the cobwebs against Congolese Alex Kabangu when they meet in an eight-rounder at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on March 15.

Liebenberg, 36 - who has previously held the SA super middleweight, SA IBO All-Africa and Inter-Continental, WBC International Silver and International light heavyweight titles - has not fought since July when he failed to reclaim the WBC International light heavyweight belt from Nick Hannig in Germany.

There has been talk of Liebenberg facing SA and IBO All Africa super middleweight holder Rowan Campbell but that turned nasty when trainers of these fighters - Peter Smith and Colin Nathan - got involved in verbal insults on social media.

Rowan Campbell clocks Nicholas Radley out in clash of champions

SA super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell needed just one punch to turn national light-heavyweight titleholder Nicholas Radley into a strand of ...
Sport
3 months ago

In the interim, Campbell is pencilled to challenge for the actual vacan IBO title, against Evgeny Shvedenko in Germany on March 28.

Liebenberg has accepted the offer to face Kabangu over eight rounds. Their international fight will be staged by Charing Cross Promotion of Marianna Toweel, whose main bout will be for the vacant SA lightweight title between Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai and Siphosethu Mvula.

Kabangu - who was defeated on points by Campbell for the IBO All Africa title in February - is tough and durable but lacks experience.

'We lost to a better fighter'

Konkco no match for Thailand champion
Sport
4 months ago

Ryno hopes to win final fight in Germany

Liebenberg set to hang up his gloves
Sport
4 months ago

Liebenberg wants to meet hard-hitting Campbell soon

Battle for best SA super middleweight
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X