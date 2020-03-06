Ryno Liebenberg dusts off his cobwebs

Four rounds will be enough for hardened boxing veteran Ryno Liebenberg to blow away the cobwebs against Congolese Alex Kabangu when they meet in an eight-rounder at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on March 15.

Liebenberg, 36 - who has previously held the SA super middleweight, SA IBO All-Africa and Inter-Continental, WBC International Silver and International light heavyweight titles - has not fought since July when he failed to reclaim the WBC International light heavyweight belt from Nick Hannig in Germany.

There has been talk of Liebenberg facing SA and IBO All Africa super middleweight holder Rowan Campbell but that turned nasty when trainers of these fighters - Peter Smith and Colin Nathan - got involved in verbal insults on social media.