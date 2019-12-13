Athenkosi Dumezweni struggles to woo fans

Boxing trainer Damien Durandt says the South African fight public can ignore a boxer when he or she is not their favourite, irrespective of a boxer's capabilities.

Durandt was reacting to the manner in which Athenkosi Dumezweni is treated locally.

The under-appreciated former SA, WBF Africa and IBO International undefeated junior-bantamweight champion from Mthatha defeated Jonas Sultan for the WBC Silver belt in April.

Sultan, from the Philippines, beat countryman John Riel Casimero who dethroned Zolani Tete as the WBO bantamweight champion with a third-round stoppage two weekends ago in the UK.

Dumezweni, who is rated No 9 by the WBC, will put his Silver belt on the line for the first time against Argentinean Fernando Daniel Martinez in the Xaba Promotions tournament at East London's ICC Hotel on Monday.