Mohale and Somizi help us 'reimagine' love

In the previous week, we were privy to Somizi and Mohale's beautiful, star- studded wedding. A lovely wedding it was - I wish them a joyous and long-lasting marriage.

Watching the snippets of the wedding via the media coverage, I thought to myself, "what a time to be alive".

I say this because there was a time in our society where we would have never seen such take place.

I am not oblivious to how far our country, and the rest of the world still, has to go when it comes to the rights of the LGBTQI+ community and their ability to fully and freely live their lives.

But I do think there is something to be said about how far we have come. I cannot help but think that occasions such as Somizi and Mohale's wedding are an ode to all the activists who have fought and are still fighting for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

The fight is still ongoing because our constitution on paper may be progressive but there is still a lot that needs to be done - practically.