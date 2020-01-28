Fernandes does about-turn, back to produce champions

When Irvin Khoza introduced the slogan "Once a Pirate, always a Pirate", the Orlando Pirates chairman did not know that this phrase would go as far as rubbing off on the boxing fraternity.

Khoza's expression was borrowed by Manny Fernandes yesterday when he revealed that he has gone back to doing what he loved most - train fighters.

"Once a trainer, always a trainer," said the man who can best be described as a boxing tutor par-excellence.

Fernandes had, for few years, stopped honing the skills of fighters and promoted fighters under his BRD Promotion, which he jointly ran with his wife Sonja.

Fernandes said his former boxer, retired former South African champion Oscar "Golden Boy" Chauke, will take over and actually work with Sonja.