Judge takes bold stand for women

While South Africa is earnestly calling on men to desist from abusing and killing women, top boxing referee and judge Pumeza Zinakile has equally urged females to bring to an end the practice where women abuse other women.

Her plea comes at an opportune time as the country celebrates Women's Month.

Zinakile, whose hard work, dedication and passion earned her BSA's 2017 female ring official award in January, said her main message this year was towards her fellow women.

"We expect men to respect us while we, as women, have started a new bad behaviour of disrespecting, dissing and bringing each other down. Lately we have experienced ugly scenes on social media [by women].

"Early this week, a lady shared an image of a top female artist, who in this lady's mind was dressed shabbily.

"A larger number of females joined in the fracas and mocked the singer on Facebook.