How to make your own bath salts

Q: I love a good bubble bath every week, but are bath salts better for my skin and overall experience.Which would you suggest? –Boitumelo, Randburg

A: I cannot say I have ever met a bath full of bubbles that I didn’t love, but honestly it really depends on your preference. Neither is bad for you or better than the other, but I would say that having a bubble bath tends to feel more hydrating and luxurious on the skin whereas bath salts are excellent for soothing aching muscles.

Bath salts also usually come packed with aromatherapy oils that can also be beneficial when wanting to create a sense of wellbeing. You can even make your own bath salts very easily. All you need to do is choose a glass, sealable container that you would like to keep your bath salts in and fill that bottle, about two thirds, with pink Himalayan salt.

Use an old or brand new bar of soap and grate it into small shavings. Add to the salt to provide the base for the salt’s fragrance. Take an essential oil of your choice like lavender, lemongrass or rosehip oil, which is known to be very relaxing, and add 10 drops into the salt and soap mixture.

Seal the bottle and shake all the contents up and you are ready to use your own customised bath salts.