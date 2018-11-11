'Turbo' recharging for Joyi

Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman has pride - such a deep feeling of pleasure due to his own personal achievements - that it gets battered when his boxers lose their matches.

Pailman, whose Westside Boxing Academy is situated in Westbury, still finds it difficult to deal with the fourth round stoppage defeat of his charge Malcolm Klassen by Azinga Fuzile at East London's Orient Theatre on October 21.

The former SA featherweight, IBF, IBO and WBF junior lightweight champion was expected to be too smart and experienced for a newcomer with only 11 fights. But Klassen, who had fought 294 rounds in 44 fights, 14 championships bouts, with 18 knockouts in 39 wins and two draws, gave up in the fourth round.

Pailman returns to the same venue where Mpho "Turbo" Seforo faces Nkosinathi "Mabere" Joyi for a WBO Africa junior flyweight vacant title.

The upcoming bout also pits a boxer still wet behind his ears against a veteran. Seforo, who holds the Gauteng and WBF Africa belts, has only eight fights. The youngster from Kagiso is undefeated with seven wins and a draw.

Joyi is a former SA, IBO and IBF mini flyweight titlist with 18 knockouts in 26 wins against five losses. He has been in 21 championship fights.