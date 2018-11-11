'Turbo' recharging for Joyi
Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman has pride - such a deep feeling of pleasure due to his own personal achievements - that it gets battered when his boxers lose their matches.
Pailman, whose Westside Boxing Academy is situated in Westbury, still finds it difficult to deal with the fourth round stoppage defeat of his charge Malcolm Klassen by Azinga Fuzile at East London's Orient Theatre on October 21.
The former SA featherweight, IBF, IBO and WBF junior lightweight champion was expected to be too smart and experienced for a newcomer with only 11 fights. But Klassen, who had fought 294 rounds in 44 fights, 14 championships bouts, with 18 knockouts in 39 wins and two draws, gave up in the fourth round.
Pailman returns to the same venue where Mpho "Turbo" Seforo faces Nkosinathi "Mabere" Joyi for a WBO Africa junior flyweight vacant title.
The upcoming bout also pits a boxer still wet behind his ears against a veteran. Seforo, who holds the Gauteng and WBF Africa belts, has only eight fights. The youngster from Kagiso is undefeated with seven wins and a draw.
Joyi is a former SA, IBO and IBF mini flyweight titlist with 18 knockouts in 26 wins against five losses. He has been in 21 championship fights.
Pailman and Seforo are already in the gym for the fight to be staged by Xaba Promotions and Events on December 7.
"I want to leave no stone unturned," said Pailman. "You don't know how hard it is when your boxer losses, especially a fight he could have won. I don't want to take Joyi for granted simply because he is 35 years old and has been inactive for over a year. The fact is he's experienced, which he will use to the best of his abilities.
"But Mpho will prove that defeating experienced opponents such as Luyanda Nkwankwa and Thabang Ramagole was no fluke. It will be a big step up for him and I have no doubt he has got all the necessary armoury to win."
Seforo has had only two championship bouts - a 10-rounder for the Gauteng title against Ramagole and a 12-rounder for the WBF Africa strap against Nkwankwa.
Meanwhile, Seforo said: "People must not read too much in fight records. My hard work will do the talking in the ring. I am not scared of Joyi. I don't think he still has legs to carry him for 12 rounds. It's my time."
That was sweet music to Pailman's ears. "That is the attitude, my boy," said Pailman, in his parting shot.