Klassen puts boxing gloves back on again

There is a race that must still be run and victories still to be won, so quitting is not an option.

This is what Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen - former three times world boxing junior lightweight champion - said about his future in the fistic sport which he has served with distinction for 19 years.

Klassen is the only remaining coloured boxer from Toekomsrus which is known for producing dogs of war including SA lightweight champion Aladin "Mean Machine" Stevens and SA junior welterweight and WBU welterweight champion Jan "Kid Gavilan" Bergman.

The former South African featherweight title - who went on to become the IBF, WBF and IBO junior lightweight titleholder - told Sunday World two days after being stopped by Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile in a bout that was staged by promoter Thembalethu "Terries" Ntuthu in East London in October that he was done with boxing. "When names of South African boxing legends are mentioned, mine will also be there," he said with pride.

But Klassen - who ended the illustrious career of the country's only six times two weight division world champion Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi in 2012 - told a different story altogether this week.