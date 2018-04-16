It could get ugly as foes square up

The rematch between Akani "Prime" Phuzi and Chris "The Wolf" Thompson on Sunday has the potential to be the ugliest local shootout in the seven-bout show that starts at 1pm .

While Thompson intends to avenge the debatable points loss to Phuzi in their topsy-turvy bout four months ago, Phuzi will want to prove that that the win was not a fluke.

They will fight for the vacant Gauteng cruiserweight title in the main bout of the seven-bout Supreme Boxing Promotions' bill at the Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg.

Their first fight was staged at the same venue by the same company of promoter Sandile Xaka. Phuzi, who is trained by Alan Toweel Junior and Gert Strydom's charge, Thompson, know each other well since they sparred against each other eight months ago.