State Capture Inquiry to hear who will cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas

The state capture inquiry will today hear who has applied to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas about his damning testimony - and whether the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma or his son Duduzane are among them.

Legal counsel for the inquiry, Paul Pretorius SC, last week said the commission had received several applications to cross-examine Jonas, and would hand them over to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo today.

At this point, the identities of those applying to cross-examine Jonas remain unknown.

The Guptas' attorney, Rudi Krause, said on Friday that the family had yet to decide whether they would bring such an application.