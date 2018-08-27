South Africa

State Capture Inquiry to hear who will cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas

By Karyn Maughan - 27 August 2018 - 09:15
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas faced tough questions at the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Friday, August 24 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

The state capture inquiry will today hear who has applied to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas about his damning testimony - and whether the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma or his son Duduzane are among them.

Legal counsel for the inquiry, Paul Pretorius SC, last week said the commission had received several applications to cross-examine Jonas, and would hand them over to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo today.

At this point, the identities of those applying to cross-examine Jonas remain unknown.

The Guptas' attorney, Rudi Krause, said on Friday that the family had yet to decide whether they would bring such an application.

‘Ajay Gupta threatened to kill me’‚ and other shocking revelations from Mcebisi Jonas

Ajay Gupta allegedly threatened to kill Mcebisi Jonas if he ever disclosed the offer to make him finance minister.
News
3 days ago

If the Guptas or the Zumas decide to counter Jonas's account of how a Gupta brother allegedly tried to bribe and threaten him into taking then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's job, through cross-examination, they will have to take to the stand to back up their claims.


Duduzane Zuma said last week he would testify at the inquiry if he was required to do so. He has maintained Jonas did not tell the truth about his alleged October 2015 meeting with a Gupta brother, who he now believes was either Ajay or Rajesh.

During his evidence, Jonas portrayed Duduzane as the person who'd arranged the meeting and who appeared to be aligned with the meeting's corrupt purpose.

Duduzane has been charged with corruption over the alleged meeting.

