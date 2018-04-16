Tete gets warm welcome in Belfast

World Boxing Organisation bantamweight champ Zolani "Last Born" Tete and his team received a warm welcome from boxing fans on their arrival in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene told Sowetan.

The Northern Ireland's capital is where the knockout artist from Mdantsane left an impression with his 11-seconds knockout of Siboniso Gonya last November.

Tete will bid for the second defence against Argentinian Omar Andres Narvaez at the SSE Arena on Saturday, the same venue where he recorded the quickest knockout in a world championship defence.

Tengimfene said: "We landed safely in Dublin and we immediately drove to Belfast.

"On our arrival at the hotel we were welcomed by SA ambassador, Ahlangene Sigcawu. People still recognise Zolani because they greeted him as we got out [of] the car.

"They said they were looking forward to see him in action again. Zolani promised them to do even more."