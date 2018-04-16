All has been said; let the healing start

An icon of the Struggle was laid to rest this past weekend in a final collective outpouring of emotion.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's place among the liberation heroes is secure.

No amount of mud-hurling will dislodge her now that she has passed away, especially since that couldn't be achieved by smear campaigns while she was still alive. Her legacy will live on forever.

As expected, there were fiery speeches made as the nation bid farewell to a much-loved figure who ordinary, everyday South Africans felt was one of them.

And that's why she was qualified to speak on their behalf, more than any other politician.

Two speeches that caught the most attention, largely because they were spoken from the heart, were those of Mama's eldest daughter, Zenani, and EFF leader Julius Malema - perhaps the only politician alive who can claim indisputably to have been closest to Madikizela-Mandela ideologically and otherwise.