Lerato, Maluleke rematch on cards

The local boxing public must brace itself for what could become a humdinger of a bout when Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini and Sydney "The Skeleton" Maluleke collide in a rematch.

The fight will take place at Emperors Palace either in June or September 1, according to promoter Rodney Berman, who staged their enthralling bout last weekend. The two wowed fans with their skills at the Palace, where Dlamini won the closely contested 12-round fight for the then vacant WBC International title by a razor-thin split points decision.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 114-113 in favour of Dlamini, while their colleague voted Maluleke as the winner with 114-113. Maluleke was docked a point by referee Ishmael Koali for holding in the ninth round.

There was an outcry from the general fight public that Maluleke was robbed.

Berman told Sowetan: "Look, I am quite happy to do a rematch. I could do it in June in our boxing extravaganza but my problem is that I have already put the bill together. But I will have a look and see if I cannot fit it in that bill. If it does not work for June, I will do it in our major tournament for September 1."