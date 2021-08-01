'Nervous' Wayde van Niekerk advances to 400m semifinals in Tokyo

Defending Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk admitted he felt nerves before he ran a less-than-perfect race in the 400m heats at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

His display in searing heat did little to answer questions about his race fitness and his ability to produce an extra gear at the death, but he got the job done.

Van Niekerk, the owner of the 43.03sec world record he set at the 2016 Rio Games, finished third in his heat to automatically progress to Monday's semifinals.

The 29-year-old, looking to return to the top of the world after injuring his right knee in late 2017, was sharp over the first half of the race, but his trademark kick and smooth elegance were absent on the home straight.

“I had quite a bit of nerves I had to shake out today,” said Van Niekerk. “I had a good 200m, shut down a bit too soon, but I’m sure the more I do this the more I start getting more control.

“But I’m in the semis and make sure I make up for lost time now. But I feel positive, I feel good.”