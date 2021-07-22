Good luck to Team SA at Olympics
After a period of gloom, South Africans finally have something to look forward to, which can take their minds off the despairing pictures we’ve seen recently.
The Olympic Games start in Tokyo officially tomorrow, and we hope they can lift our mood for the better following recent events that brought untold distress on our nation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.