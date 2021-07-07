Akani Simbine blazes in Budapest‚ but Wayde van Niekerk doesn’t run

Akani Simbine sounded a warning to the world as he clocked 9.84 sec to break the African 100m record and leave some of the world’s best sprinters eating his dust on Tuesday evening.

The Commonwealth Games champion‚ running at the same track in Hungary where he posted his previous 9.89 SA mark in 2016‚ pulled away from his rivals in the second half of the race.

Wily veteran Mike Rodgers‚ one of four Americans in the line-up‚ was second in 10.00.

Third-placed Marvin Bracy‚ with a season’s best of 9.85‚ and evergreen performer Justin Gatlin‚ who had got the better of Simbine at the 2019 world championships‚ would have needed binoculars to see the SA speedster cross the finish line.

Simbine’s time also eclipsed the 9.85 African mark Olusoji Adetokunbo Fasuba of Nigeria had owned since May 2006 and the 9.86 meet record held by Jamaican Asafa Powell.

It also placed him joint second on the world list‚ one-hundredth of second quicker than Bracy and Ronnie Baker‚ another American.