'We tried to unite the country, but people just see safari guides'

SA Olympic team gear designers unshaken by criticism

Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sipho Lushaba, Mbali Zulu and Sandile Sikhakhane remain unshaken and coolheaded despite widespread criticism of their design of the SA Olympic team apparel.



The four emerging fashion designers responsible for the active wear that team SA donned during the opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday worked closely with Mr Price Sport...