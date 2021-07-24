Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes

CRUMPLED UNDER PRESSURE

The Russian crumpled under pressure on her final shot, shooting 8.9, by far her worst shot of the day, and the worst score any of the finalists registered.

"I got too nervous, held on too long," she said. "My thoughts were not in the right place. I lost concentration. The explanation is very simple.

"I had mixed feelings, joy and bitterness at the same time. But now I am happy. I made a mistake. Nothing major. It will allow me to learn something, it's a lesson for the future."

Yang was thrilled, and hinted at her prime motivation: "It's the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party," she said. "I'm so happy that this golden medal is a gift to my country. I'm so proud."

Later at the shooting, Jin Jong-oh missed his target of a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold as the South Korean failed to qualify for the men's 10-metre pistol final.

With 11 gold medals up for grabs on day one, organisers will be hoping sport can distract from the stream of embarrassing gaffes and COVID-19 woes which have marked the event, postponed by a year.

But there was no ignoring the global pandemic, as organisers said one more athlete had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 123.

Later, two American archers said they were free to choose whether or not they get vaccinated against COVID-19, after a U.S. Olympic swimming gold medal prospect who had declined the vaccine was widely criticised on social media.

"It's one hundred percent a personal choice, and anyone that says otherwise is taking away people's freedoms," Brady Ellison, the world's No.1 and one of the top medal hopes at Olympic archery, said on the competition sidelines.