If Team SA can find a bright side to their underwhelming opening day of the Tokyo Games on Saturday‚ it’s that it can only get better.

The only serious medal contenders in action‚ the men’s four rowers‚ were miles off the pace as they finished last in their heat‚ advancing to Sunday’s do-or-die repechage.

A lot more was expected of Lawrence Brittain‚ Kyle Schoonbee‚ John Smith and Sandro Torrente.

The pair of Jake Green and Luc Daffarn will also dice it out in a repechage on Sunday after they too were last in their heat.