Sascoc not setting target for Olympics medals

"There was a case where several sponsors who were keen to sponsor us, but because of Covid-19, they decided against it. They had to think twice about it."

Hendricks said the athletes must go to the Games to enjoy themselves and medals would be a bonus.

“Unlike the previous Sascoc bosses, I do not like to put a target on the team. The Olympic Games are a lifetime experience and we do not want to put unnecessary pressure on the team."

The other challenge that Hendricks and his board face is to secure an airline that will fly the team to Japan.

They used SAA in the previous Games but it would not be possible this year. He said it would cost Sascoc R47m to take SA Team to the Olympics and R18m for the Paralympics.

“We are working with several airlines to try and reduce the costs or for them to cover the costs. The flight costs are huge on our budget. We are talking to international airlines to see if they can sponsor us depending on the Covid-19 situation. Our immediate goal is to get an airline sponsor," added Hendricks.