Long jump star gets four-year term in Athletes' Commission

Mokoena gets nod to serve on Sascoc board

By Charles Baloyi - 31 March 2021 - 08:21
Khotso Mokoena of CGA in the mens triple jump final during day 2 of the ASA Senior and Combined Events Track & Field Championships at Tuks Athletics Stadium on March 16, 2018 in Pretoria.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Long jump star Khotso Mokoena's wish to become part of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has come to fruition.

Last year in November, the four-time Olympian told Sowetan about his ambitions to serve on the Sascoc's Athletes Commission in the next four-year cycle.

"I am putting my foot forward to run and campaign for the Sascoc chairperson position so that I can assist the newly elected president [Barry Hendricks] and Sascoc board," Mokoena told Sowetan last year.

Now Mokoena is one of six athletes representing a range of sporting codes who have been appointed to the Sascoc Athletes' Commission for the next four-year cycle following virtual elections three weeks ago.

Mokoena, who won Olympic and world long jump silver medals in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and Bridgitte Hartley, bronze medalist in the K1 500 metres canoeing at the London 2012 Games, are in the committee.

Ernst van Dyk, double Paralympic and world para-cycling champion, Sizwe Ndlovu, who won gold in the coxless fours rowing at the London 2012 Olympics, Jeff Coetzee, tennis doubles specialist and Davis Cup player, and Louzanne Coetzee, 2016 Paralympian and holder of the women’s 5,000m world record in the T11 visual impairment category, have also been elected.

Mokoena is the new chairperson of the commission as voted by his colleagues and he will serve for the next four-year cycle.

By being the chairperson of the commission, Mokoena automatically becomes a Sascoc board member.

Sascoc is expected to announce the news of Mokoena being the new board member at a press conference soon. “I am happy to serve the athletes and would avail myself for this position. I have always wanted to venture into administration. I cannot jump and retire and not give back to the sport," Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

