Proteas face three acid tests against high-rated Malawi

The Spar Proteas are raring to go ahead of their three-match Test series against the Queens of Malawi at Sun City Superbowl in the North West.

The first match is today at 7pm in a battle of the two highest-ranked countries in Africa, followed by the second Test tomorrow (also at 7pm) and the final match on Sunday at 1pm.

Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst’s team last played a competitive match against England in January. Badenhorst said she would use the match as part of preparations for the International Netball Federation World Cup in Cape Town in 2023.

“We want to build a culture in our team. We want to respect and be there for each other. We want to perform well. We have a group of 15 players, a mixture of young and old. We have a great space in our team,” said Badenhorst.

Malawi are ranked seventh in the world while the Proteas are in fifth place.