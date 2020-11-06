Proteas select provisional squad to face Malawi

The Spar Proteas, who were last in action in January during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup, will face off against the Malawi Queens in a three-match series between November 26 and 30 in Rustenburg.

Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst spent time at the recently concluded Telkom Netball League where she was assessing players she would like to incorporate into the national team setup as the country gears up for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Director of selections Mpumi Javu has expressed her satisfaction with the provisional squad selected by the selectors and coach.

The coach has called up a provisional squad of 30 players who will take part in a three-day training camp from November 22 in Sun City before a final team of 15 players is confirmed. This final team will then play in the Challenge Series against Malawi.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for Netball SA as we have had to reshuffle and revise our events calendar for the year. Some of the things we had planned on doing have had to fall off due to coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown that came with it. We were all concerned that we may not see our national team compete this year. I am delighted that we will have the Spar Challenge series taking place this year against Malawi," said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball SA president.

The provisional squad:

Defence: Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Nozipho Ntshangase, Nicola Smith, Shadine van der Merwe, Monique Reyneke, Ané Retief, Pamela Chukwu, Fezeka Sondzaba, Bongise Wete

Mid court: Izette Griesel, Bongiwe Msomi, Romé Joubert, Khanyisa Chawane, Marlize de Bruin, Lungile Mthembu, Shannen Bartlett, Tshina Mudau, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Precious Mthembu

Shooters: Lefébre Rademan, Kamogelo Maseko, Nichole Taljaard, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Renske Stoltz, Sigi Burger, Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, Elmeré van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter