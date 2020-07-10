Sascoc board blocks acting president Hendricks despite arbitration victory

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board has refused to lift the suspension of acting president Barry Hendricks, despite his victory in arbitration.

The executive said it was still looking into disciplinary action against Hendricks.

The board announced its decision in a statement on Thursday night, more than 30 hours after the arbitrator had ruled he could find no evidence to support Ntambi Ravele’s claim that Hendricks had acted unethically and unlawfully by conspiring to block her nomination to the Sascoc elections.

The board had placed Hendricks on mandatory leave in mid-April after advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere had found Ravele had a case to take to arbitration.

“She [the advocate] further made factual conclusions on Hendricks’ conduct and ethics,” the board said in the statement.