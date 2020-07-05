The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections to happen “as soon as possible”.

The IOC‚ with the backing of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC)‚ appointed veteran sport administrator Sam Ramsamy to facilitate elections at the umbrella body.

“The IOC has been following the situation of Sascoc very closely over the past few months to help Sascoc resolve the internal issues and disputes it has been facing and ensure that elections can take place as soon as possible‚” IOC president Thomas Bach wrote in a letter addressed to Ramsamy.

Bach also sent the letter to Sascoc.

The Sascoc ballot had become a thorny issue in the past few months‚ with at least 29 member federations‚ led by Canoeing SA‚ demanding elections and the board refusing to accede to their request.

The Sascoc board‚ which should include eight elected and four co-opted members‚ has shrunk to five — two elected and three co-opteds following retirements‚ resignations and the suspension of acting president Barry Hendricks.