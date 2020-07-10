Barry Hendricks fights on for Sascoc top job

Barry Hendricks has won the battle but not the war.

After he won his arbitration against Ntambi Ravele on Wednesday, Hendricks will have to prove himself again to reclaim his position as acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana is still the acting president. The SA Olympic sports movement did not recognise Hendricks as acting president because he still has an internal investigation pending against him.

It is now going to be a new battle between Sascoc and Hendricks as he fights for his career.

"We wrote a letter on Wednesday to Sascoc with my legal team that I will be returning to work," Hendricks told Sowetan yesterday.

"We've subsequently received another letter now from the Sascoc legal team. This legal team is the same as my biggest opponent in the elections and that's Aleck Skhosana. Athletics SA's lawyer is now acting on behalf of Sascoc.

"We received a letter from them on Wednesday, saying that I will now be handed over to the so-called judicial committee chairperson for further investigation."