Suspended Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks wins case at arbitration

The three-month boardroom feud at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) took a new twist on Wednesday when the organisation’s suspended acting president‚ Barry Hendricks‚ was cleared at arbitration.

Arbitrator Alec Freund‚ SC‚ dismissed the allegation by Ntambi Ravele‚ a Tennis South Africa (TSA) board member‚ that he and TSA president Gavin Crookes had conspired to block her nomination from the Sascoc elections.

He was unable to award any of the relief Ravele had asked for — to find that Hendricks and Crookes had acted unethically and unlawfully; that the handling of her nomination was irregular and that she be allowed a late entry; that Hendricks be disqualified from the election; and that he face disciplinary action at Sascoc.

The alleged conspiracy arose when, at a tennis function on February 1 and 2, Crookes asked Hendricks what he thought of the chances of TSA’s two potential candidates, Ravele and Riad Davids, for the Sascoc election.

Hendricks replied that he didn’t think they had a great chance.