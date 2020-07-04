IOC appoints ‘veteran administrator’ to facilitate Sascoc elections

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stepped into the fray at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), appointing a veteran sport administrator to facilitate elections.

“The ministry of sport, arts and culture welcomes the news of the appointment of a veteran sport administrator by the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to assist with the facilitation of the Sascoc elections,” minister Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“As a government, we strive to give space to sport organisations to address their own challenges and to only intervene as a last resort.

“However, being on the ground, we are best placed to sound alarms when we see shortcomings in the ability of sport administrators to provide the kind of leadership required for stable and athlete-centred administration.”

Mthethwa had asked the IOC and IPC in April to get involved to speed up the elections, but his request was declined.