WATCH | Caster Semenya visits Banyana in Paris ahead of World Cup clash against China

Fresh from cruising to a 2000m victory at the Meeting de Montreuil on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday evening‚ Caster Semenya cooled down after the gruelling race by visiting Banyana Banyana in the heart of the French capital on Wednesday.

Banyana are in France participating in a maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The SA senior women’s national team were on a sight-seeing exercise in Paris on Tuesday as they took a break from routine training when Semenya joined them.

The team looked energised in the presence of the undisputed world 800m queen and Olympic champion as they took turns taking selfies with the athletics icon.

“I thought I should come here and show them that we are behind them all the way.