Doctors volunteer to clear backlog in Limpopo

A group of medical specialists from different provinces have rescued Limpopo's health system from an orthopaedic surgery backlog by volunteering to operate on patients during their spare time.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba yesterday confirmed that the province was free from backlogs for surgeries such as hip replacements, open reductions and hand surgeries.

"Right now we have no hip surgeries waiting to be referred to George Mukhari or Steve Biko [hospitals] in Gauteng. Orthopaedic surgeries used to be a nightmare for us in this province," Ramathuba said.

She said 96 patients from various facilities such as Mokopane, Pietersburg and Voortrekker hospitals were operated on at the weekend alone.

Ramathuba said 700 people have benefited since the outreach project started two years ago.