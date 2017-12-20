Dumping ground retrieved from criminals to offer children hope
A restless group of young boys buzz around a sports field in Meadowlands, Soweto, waiting for a round of golf practice on a sunny afternoon.
The group intently swing golf shots as their coach Rhulani Mabasa shows off the spacious, lush green field.
The field used to be a dangerous dump site but has now been turned into a patch where talent is nurtured by Mabasa under his Rhulani Mabasa Foundation.
“We really worked hard to clean this place. We had to get assistance from City Parks and other government stakeholders to clean this place. The community pitched in a lot [as well],” he said.
The 300-metre field took a year to clean up and is now a playground for budding golfers, runners, hockey and chess players.
The chess board is made from roof tiles and uses bricks as pawns.
“The children understand the chess lessons, although we do not have the standard equipment. However, the challenge has become the grass that is growing between the tiles,” Mabasa said
His foundation has also recently started a vegetable garden on the ground to help feed the children.
The garden, maintained by caretaker Charles Ngobeni, has spinach, pumpkin, beans, mealies and onions growing along the perimeter fence.
"As a kid I sometimes played soccer a lot because there was no food at home. So the soccer would help me forget my empty stomach.
"I am sure that some of the kids that play here are faced with similar circumstances."
His wish is to have two containers to convert into a kitchen and a study centre for the kids.
"I have to buy seeds, sometimes food for the caretakers and my colleagues. I use 80% of the income from my events company.
"I want kids to be able to learn where they are comfortable. Because they love golf it will be easier for us if we had a place to help them with their homework."
Ngobeni, 39, who lives in a shack on the grounds with his family, said he was happier helping the foundation although he did not get paid.
"I do not have to spend money on transport. What Rhulani is doing here is good and will leave a legacy for my children," he said.
He said the foundation needed a bigger, stronger lawn mower to cut the grass properly to get it to a playable level.
Neighbour Isaac Tsogolakgosi is one of the people who donated money to help buy equipment for the children.
"We would often hear people screaming from the derelict grounds," Tsogolakgosi said, harking back to the days the ground was a dump.
"People were mugged and women raped. Stolen cars were often dumped here," he recalled.
Thato Selobane, 10, who lives in the neighbourhood expressed enthusiasm for his golf lessons: "If the ball doesn't go far after swinging, it's a miss."
Another budding golfer Oratile Pooe, 12, said his favourite golf move was the left to right and straight swing.
But for Omphemetse Kolwane, 12, playing two golf tournaments has been the highlight of his budding career thus far.