Dumping ground retrieved from criminals to offer children hope

A restless group of young boys buzz around a sports field in Meadowlands, Soweto, waiting for a round of golf practice on a sunny afternoon.

The group intently swing golf shots as their coach Rhulani Mabasa shows off the spacious, lush green field.

The field used to be a dangerous dump site but has now been turned into a patch where talent is nurtured by Mabasa under his Rhulani Mabasa Foundation.

“We really worked hard to clean this place. We had to get assistance from City Parks and other government stakeholders to clean this place. The community pitched in a lot [as well],” he said.

The 300-metre field took a year to clean up and is now a playground for budding golfers, runners, hockey and chess players.

The chess board is made from roof tiles and uses bricks as pawns.

“The children understand the chess lessons, although we do not have the standard equipment. However, the challenge has become the grass that is growing between the tiles,” Mabasa said