'95 World Cup stint motivation for Proteas

As the SPAR Proteas prepare for the Netball World Cup (NWC) in Liverpool in July, they can take some confidence from the knowledge that they are the only country, apart from Australia and New Zealand, to have reached the final of the world competition.

South Africa achieved this in 1995, on their return to the World Netball Championships after 25 years of sporting isolation. They came up against the 1991 silver medallists, New Zealand, in the first round.

It was a hard-fought match from which South Africa emerged victorious by the narrow margin of 59 goals to 57.

South Africa topped Group B and went through the second round unbeaten and then met Australia in the final.

The Aussie Diamonds proved a bridge too far, and the netballers' hopes of following in the footsteps of the rugby Springboks, who had won the Rugby World Cup earlier in the year, came crashing down as Australia won 68-48.