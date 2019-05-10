Netball gets major boost as key events loom large

SA Netball has received a major boost as the sport enters what is expected to be an exciting four-year period, with Twizza and Netball SA (NSA) announcing a new partnership during a launch held at Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria yesterday.

With the Spar Proteas gearing up to challenge the world's top teams for a medal at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England in July, and Cape Town preparing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup tournament, Twizza's contribution to the sport has been injected with perfect timing.

Having already made an impact on the South African sporting landscape, by backing the recent Twizza ASA U-18 and U-20 Track and Field Championships in Paarl, the soft drink brand is expected to assist even further in the growth of some of the country's leading codes.

"We share some key values with NSA and we are excited to support the most popular women's sport in the country, across all levels incl. grassroots, schools, varsities and the national team," said Twizza national sponsorship manager Ajee Valentine.

"We are also pleased to be able to link arms with another proudly South African brand while creating awareness of the Twizza product. We want consumers, including netball players and supporters, to experience Twizza's great taste and quality."

The multi-year partnership with Twizza reaffirms netball's increasing value in the South African sporting landscape, with the code receiving further corporate support.

"Netball has again proved that it can offer a significant enough return that leading brands are willing to join hands with us as we look to lift the sport to new levels over the next few years. As a leading female sports federation, we are delighted that we have managed to attract sponsors at the right time," said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball SA president.