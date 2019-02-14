SA's hopes of the Netball World Cup are sky high

The countdown has begun for South Africa to find out whether its bid to host the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023 has been successful.

The bid evaluation committee (BEC) established by the International Netball Federation (INF) a year ago is expected to announce the host nation late March or early April.

The final two nations vying to host the most important event on the netball calendar are SA and New Zealand after bid presentations made in Singapore late last year.

The INF cannot ignore the fact that netball is on the rise in Africa and that the African continent has never hosted the Netball World Cup.