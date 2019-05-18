Akani Simbine, Clarence Munyai shine in Shanghai

Akani Simbine and Ruswahl Samaai spearheaded South Africa’s campaign at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday, finishing third in their events.

Simbine clocked 9.95sec in his first 100m of the season, being beaten by Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, who both clocked 9.86.

Lyles was given the win.

Samaai and Zarck Visser competed in the long jump without world champion Luvo Manyonga, who was taken ill before their event.