Medical problems force one of SA’s fastest-ever sprinters to quit athletics

One of SA’s fastest-ever 200m sprinters‚ Ncincilili Titi‚ has announced his intention to quit athletics after struggling to overcome what he called a medical problem.

US-based Titi‚ a member of the SA 4x100m team that set the 38.35sec national record at the 2014 Commonwealth Games‚ posted on Twitter that he was unable to invest “any more resources” into trying to overcome his injury.