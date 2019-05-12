Akani Simbine anchored South Africa to their first-ever World Relays medal on Sunday‚ producing a storming finish to secure the 4x200m silver behind the US in Yokohama‚ Japan.

Jon Seeliger‚ Anaso Jobodwana‚ Sinesipho Dambile and Chederick van Wyk showed great intent in their heat when they fought back from third place at the halfway mark to score a large victory in a 1min 20.64sec SA record.

They took more than a second off the 17-year-old 1:22.06 mark set by Marcus La Grange‚ Mathew Quinn‚ Josef van der Linde and Paul Gorries‚ the coach in charge of the SA team this weekend.

For the final Gorries replaced Seeliger and Jobodwana with Simbine and Simon Magakwe‚ and the combination went even quicker‚ lowering the mark to 1:20.42.

Germany was third in a 1:21.26 national record.