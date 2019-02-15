Tshele Kometsi gushes about Jeff Magagane

Gauteng top boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi crows like a cock when he talks about Jeff "911" Magagane.

The man, who has done wonders as a promoter in a short space of time, is not even afraid to say that Magagane could be the most talented local fighter in the country currently.

However, Kometsi says there is something missing in Magagane.

"I cannot see it with my naked eye and I cannot put a finger on it, but there is something that he needs to sort out himself, and once Jeff pushes it out of his way, then the world will be his oyster," said Kometsi, who brought back the forgotten Moruti Mthalane to the spotlight in 2017.

The IBO flyweight champion had been inactive for almost two years and was on the verge of forfeiting that belt.

But Kometsi negotiated with that sanctioning body to give Mthalane a reprieve.

Kometsi gave Mthalane two more fights including winning the IBF International title and Mthalane was ranked highly by the IBF.