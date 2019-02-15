Tshele Kometsi gushes about Jeff Magagane
Gauteng top boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi crows like a cock when he talks about Jeff "911" Magagane.
The man, who has done wonders as a promoter in a short space of time, is not even afraid to say that Magagane could be the most talented local fighter in the country currently.
However, Kometsi says there is something missing in Magagane.
"I cannot see it with my naked eye and I cannot put a finger on it, but there is something that he needs to sort out himself, and once Jeff pushes it out of his way, then the world will be his oyster," said Kometsi, who brought back the forgotten Moruti Mthalane to the spotlight in 2017.
The IBO flyweight champion had been inactive for almost two years and was on the verge of forfeiting that belt.
But Kometsi negotiated with that sanctioning body to give Mthalane a reprieve.
Kometsi gave Mthalane two more fights including winning the IBF International title and Mthalane was ranked highly by the IBF.
His trainer Colin Nathan used his connections abroad to convince the sanctioning committee to give his charge a go ahead to challenge for that title which had been relinquished by Donnie Nietes.
Kometsi has interest in Magagane who will oppose Tello Dithebe for the vacant WBA Pan African featherweight title in the main attraction of Fox Sports Africa Boxing 12 at the Carousel in Hammanskraal tonight.
"Jeff has got talent in abundance and he should be one of the country's bright stars by now," insisted Kometsi.
"He's got movement and style, and if there are any boxers like him in the country right now, then they are few. He is brave, can punch and has all the attributes to become a champion. I would not mind to promote him."
Magagane is trained by Alan Toweel Junior. The main bout pits Sibusiso Zingange against Nataael Sebastian of Namibia for the vacant WBA Pan Africa junior lightweight belt. Action will begin at 7pm.