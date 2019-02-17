Former Cope big shots in Limpopo join ANC during Ramaphosa's visit

Former members of the Congress of the People (Cope) in the Limpopo legislature, Patrick Sikhutshi and Tshilidzi Ravhuandzwo, were unveiled as new members of the ANC during the party's provincial manifesto launch in Thohoyandou at the weekend.

The two joined the ruling party together with more than 200 of their followers from Cope. President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately gave yellow ANC T-shirts to the group to wear in front of multitudes who descended at the event for the celebration of the party's 107th anniversary and its provincial manifesto launch.

Sikhutshi, who was also the party's provincial chairperson, said he had confidence in Ramaphosa and promised to bring more members to the ruling party before the May 8 general elections.

The event was attended by multitudes of ANC supporters, including several of the organisation's NEC, PEC and REC members. Speaking during the event, Sikhutshi told thousands of people that he was ready to work hard to ensure that the ANC emerged victorious in the coming elections.

“President Ramaphosa, your message brings hope and renewal to the people of South Africa. It is against this background that I and other people decided to leave our political parties to join the ANC as we believe it is the only organisation that is capable of changing the lives of ordinary people for the better,” said Sikhutshi.