Da Gama slams Lions players'

Harsh as it may sound, the truth is some of Highlands Park players' performance against AmaZulu on Tuesday was akin to a man chasing a rabbit and when they are about to catch it, they advise it to run for dear life.

They just did not look like a side that wanted to win. Somehow one would assume Highlands took pity on Usuthu and wanted them to win because of their current precarious position in the Absa Premiership.

Highlands created several scoring chances but ended up losing the game 2-1 - their first defeat at home this season.

"Players should man-up," said visibly agitated coach Owen Da Gama, whose side will be at home again to Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.