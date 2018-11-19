Caster Semenya cleaned up at the recent SA Sports Awards‚ but the IAAF world governing body couldn’t place her among the top-five finalists for its Female World Athlete of the Year.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Monday announced the shortlist of five‚ one of whom will be named the winner at the body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on December 4.

Semenya‚ the Diamond League and Continental Cup 800m champion this year‚ ran the fourth-fastest 800m of all time and also enjoyed top-10 rankings in the 1500m and 400m.

She took the 800m and 1500m double at the Commonwealth Games and the 800m and 400m double at the African championships.