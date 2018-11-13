Awards cap stellar year for Caster

Athletics superstar Caster Semenya hopes her achievements will inspire the next generation of track and field heroes for the country.

Semenya can't stop winning on and off the field after she was named the Sports Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year at the SA Sport Awards in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

The two-time Olympic champion was recognised for her brilliant 2018 season where she set new national records in the 400m (49.96 seconds), 800m (1:54.25) and 1000m (2:31.01) while also setting a new benchmark for the Commonwealth Games in the 1500m with a time of 4:00.71.

Though she missed the awards ceremony, the 27-year-old expressed her gratitude for the accolades.