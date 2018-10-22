Caster Semenya has again made the initial list of 10 nominees for the IAAF’s Female World Athlete of the Year.

The list will be reduced to five finalists before the winner is announced in Monaco on December 4.

Semenya was nominated for once again dominating the 800m‚ winning the Commonwealth Games‚ African championships‚ Diamond League and Continental Cup.

She also won the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games and the 400m at the African championships.

Semenya‚ who is preparing to battle the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s over its plan to force athletes with hyperandrogenism to take medication to lower naturally occurring levels of testosterone‚ has been nominated for this award before.

But she’s never won.

The only SA athlete to have won this award is high-jumper Hestrie Cloete in 2003.

The public can vote on the IAAF’s Facebook‚ Twitter and Instagram accounts. The public vote will count 25%‚ the IAAF council 50% and the IAAF “Family” 25%.

Voting closes on November 12.

The other nominees are:

Dina Asher-Smith (UK)‚ Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)‚ Sifan Hassan (Holland)‚ Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia)‚ Mariya Lasitskene (Russia)‚ Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)‚ Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)‚ Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) and Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland).